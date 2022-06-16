ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Sebastian buying six new police vehicles

By Mike Winikoff
hometownnewstc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBASTIAN - The Sebastian City Council voted unanimously on June 8 to spend $302,046 on six new vehicles for the Police Department. There was no discussion regarding the purchase, which was approved as part of the council’s consent agenda. Five Ford Explorer SUVs will be purchased from Bartow...

www.hometownnewstc.com

