Indian River County, FL

Indian River County Out and About - Week of June 17, 2022

 4 days ago

17th Annual Waterlily Celebration: Come celebrate the essence of this historic Garden during the 17th Annual Waterlily Celebration and enjoy one of the state's largest collection of waterlilies. Waterlilies have been McKee's most striking plant collection since the 1930s. During the warm summer months, the lilies bring vibrant color in flowers...

WESH

68-year-old woman drowns in New Smyrna Beach

A woman visiting New Smyrna Beach drowned Saturday night. Officials said it happened around 8 p.m. in the 200 block south of the beach. The victim, a 68-year-old woman visiting from Cocoa Beach, was swimming in an unguarded area when she was caught in a rip current. An off-duty officer...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
Fun weekend at McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The 17th annual Waterlily Celebration takes place on Sat., June 18 from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach. Then on Sun., June 19, McKee will offer free admission to all fathers, stepfathers, fathers-in-law, grandfathers, and great grandfathers with any paid admission in celebration of Father’s Day.
VERO BEACH, FL
Dog owners unleash criticism of new beach restrictions

The new dog ordinance in the Town of Orchid is only seven pages long, but two years of background on the contentious issue includes hundreds of pages of emails from residents supporting and opposing canines on the beach. Some dog owners in the upscale north island community of 450 people...
ORCHID, FL
Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
Fantastic turnout for first City of Sebastian annexation workshop

The first workshop was Thursday at 5:30 p.m., but many residents showed up 15 minutes early to gather information about the Sebastian annexation. A second workshop is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. inside the city chambers. The City of Sebastian was well prepared for this workshop...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Stuart leaders stumble over Palm City Road

STUART – For more than 10 years and over two different terms, City Commissioner Troy McDonald has struggled to help residents who live directly on Palm City Road or on the surrounding streets slow traffic down long enough to get out of their driveways and merge into traffic. The...
STUART, FL
Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Sebastian gas prices fall below $5 per gallon

As oil and gasoline stocks suffered big drops last week, Sebastian gas prices for regular fell lower than $5 per gallon. “Florida drivers are finally catching a break after several weeks of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Builder accused of stealing thousands from customers

A builder's license has been suspended in Indian River County after several customers spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, and their homes were never completed. "It's supposed to be a house," Yolanda Allen-Bell told WPTV. Allen-Bell has one thing in common with a group of other Indian River County residents...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

