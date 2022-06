WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach passed an ordinance last week that aims to protect tenants from skyrocketing costs of living in South Florida. If there is a rent increase of more than 5%, landlords will need to let tenants know at least 60 days in advance. Currently, residents have 30 days or less to decide whether they'd vacate or renew their lease.

