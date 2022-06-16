ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Retirement community storm victims struggle to dig out

By Donald Rodrigue
hometownnewstc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ST. LUCIE – A ferocious gust of wind propelled by a severe thunderstorm June 9 uprooted the normally tranquil lives of five homeowners of the Spanish Lakes Golf Village here, forcing them into hotels and many of their neighbors to begin picking up the pieces and assessing their own...

www.hometownnewstc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Residents respond to West Palm Beach ordinance that aims to protect tenants from skyrocketing rent prices

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach passed an ordinance last week that aims to protect tenants from skyrocketing costs of living in South Florida. If there is a rent increase of more than 5%, landlords will need to let tenants know at least 60 days in advance. Currently, residents have 30 days or less to decide whether they'd vacate or renew their lease.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Risk for strong to severe storms Sunday

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service severe thunderstorm watch continues for Palm Beach and Okeechobee County today. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. According to WPBF First Warning Weather Meteorologists, coastal areas will be seeing some rain around...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
850wftl.com

What is open and closed on Juneteenth holiday today?

Juneteenth may have been yesterday but the public holiday is observed today. It’s first federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. It is also called Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day. That’s the executive director and co-founder of Juneteenth for Palm Beach County, Sukeenah Kelly,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Hundreds walk for peace in Fort Pierce to celebrate Juneteenth

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For the second year in a row since signed into law as a federal holiday, the city of Fort Pierce and leaders from St. Lucie County celebrated Juneteenth. On Friday, hundreds from across the community took part in a nearly mile-long walk for peace. “We’re...
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Community#Barbecue Grill#Hud#Vouchers#Lucie
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Bear sighting in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed a bear sighting in the Village of Royal Palm Beach Saturday. The bear was seen near Crestwood and Royal Palm Beach boulevards around 8 a.m. "There’s a jogger, so I’m looking at this jogger and...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is likely occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Lion Country Safari Park, or 10 miles southeast of Canal Point, moving south at 10 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was just south of Port Mayaca and also moving south. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lion Country Safari Park and Loxahatchee NWR. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Royal Palm man, 20, dies in Palm Beach crash

PALM BEACH — A Royal Palm Beach man died Saturday morning after a high-speed car crash in Palm Beach, sheriff's deputies said.  Numa Karly Jean Bernard, 20, was driving his 2007 Honda CRV "at a high rate of speed" on South County Road in Palm Beach at about 3:25 a.m., when his car veered from the road in the 700 block, hitting a concrete pole, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
sebastiandaily.com

Fantastic turnout for first City of Sebastian annexation workshop

The first workshop was Thursday at 5:30 p.m., but many residents showed up 15 minutes early to gather information about the Sebastian annexation. A second workshop is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. inside the city chambers. The City of Sebastian was well prepared for this workshop...
SEBASTIAN, FL
850wftl.com

Crash in Palm Beach leaves 20 year old man dead

A crash in Palm Beach early Saturday morning resulted in the death of a man from Royal Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and WPTV. Numa Karly Jean-Bernard, 20, was traveling above the posted speed limit, southbound on S. County Road in Palm Beach in a 2007 Honda CRV at 3:25 a.m.
PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

The Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center Collects Close to 4,000 Servings of Cereal at its Annual Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive

June 17, 2022– The Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center collects 347 boxes of cereal, with 3,806 servings at its annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive. The goal is to provide a healthy breakfast to area children and adults struggling with hunger during the summer months. The donation is benefitting the WPB and Belle Glade Boys and Girls Clubs.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy