Retirement community storm victims struggle to dig out

Effective: 2022-06-18 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is likely occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Lion Country Safari Park, or 10 miles southeast of Canal Point, moving south at 10 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was just south of Port Mayaca and also moving south. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lion Country Safari Park and Loxahatchee NWR. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO