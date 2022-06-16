ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Opera duo sings of love, death, and madness at Vero Beach concert

Cover picture for the articleVERO BEACH - Individually, they are international opera singers. Together, Mary Anne Kruger and Amy Cofield are the Space Coast Divas. On Sun., June 19 at 3 p.m. they will perform some of opera's most passionate works, in the opening concert of the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra’s season at the Emerson...

