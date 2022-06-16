Opera duo sings of love, death, and madness at Vero Beach concert

•17th Annual Waterlily Celebration: Come celebrate the essence of this historic Garden during the 17th Annual Waterlily Celebration and enjoy one of the state’s largest collection of waterlilies. Waterlilies have been McKee’s most striking plant collection since the 1930s. During the warm summer months, the lilies bring vibrant color in flowers and leaves, and fragrance and texture to the ponds and streams. Enjoy repotting demonstrations, plan air artists creating beautiful works of art, plant vendors, and the annual waterlily photo contest. The event will take place Saturday, June 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McKee Botanical Garden, located at 350 US Highway 1 in Vero Beach. $15 Adults, $13 Seniors (65+)/Youth (13-17), $10 Children (2-12). McKee members and children under 2 free. For more information, call 772-794-0601 and www.mckeegarden.org.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO