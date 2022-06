On June 19, 2022, around 4:50 p.m., Grand Forks Police Department (GFPD) officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of So. 12th St. for a weapons violation call. When the officers arrived in the area, they located several shell casings on the ground. No one was injured during this event. This is an ongoing investigation, if anyone has any information, please call the Grand Forks Police.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO