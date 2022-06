A chunk of a third-century Roman gate has broken off, the latest incident of disrepair in the storied Italian capital.Local police and firefighters were called to the scene soon after a piece of the Porta Maggiore – Larger Gate – fell to the ground on Tuesday morning. The culprit, said local police, could be weeds.“Part of the tuffs have fallen off – the door itself hasn’t collapsed” local government sources told daily newspaper La Repubblica. “There is no damage to property or people.”Porta Maggiore is one of several gates belonging to the Aurelian Walls, a line of walls built during...

