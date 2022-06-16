ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turn Us Up: First Round of Performers for the 2022 BET Awards Announced

By davontah
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

Source: Courtesy / Combs Enterprises


Today (June 16), BET announced the first round of performers taking the stage at the 2022 BET Awards .

This year’s star studded lineup will include Babyface , Chance the Rapper , Chlöe , Doechii , Ella Mai , Fireboy DML, GIVEON , Jack Harlow , Joey Bada$$ , Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin , Latto , Lizzo , Muni Long , Roddy Ricch and more to be announced. Up-and-coming artists GoGo Morrow and OGI will grace the BET Amplified Stage, BET Music’s stamp of approval on the next big thing in music.

Academy Award -nominated and Golden Globe -winning actor, writer, director, producer and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will again host the annual celebration. With this being her second year hosting in a row, it makes Henson the fourth host or hosting team in the show’s history to front the show two years running. She follows Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer (2001-02), Mo’Nique (2003-04) and black-ish co-stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross (2015-16).

Although the first round of performers were announced today, it was previously revealed that music mogul and global superstar Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs would be this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The award honors those who have not only shaped culture but those who have been leaders in elevating the industry in an impactful way.

In its twenty-second year, the BET Awards remains culture’s biggest night and stands firmly as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest and most beautiful aspects of Black experience. The BET Awards aims to celebrate Black music’s present and future, elevate the culture and be a driving force for social change.

Connie Orlando, BET’s Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as Co-Executive Producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as Executive Producers.

Who are you most excited to see perform? Share your answers in the comments. For the latest 2022 BET Awards news and updates, including details on audience selection and eligibility, please visit BET.com/bet-awards . Also be sure to tune when the show airs live Sunday, June 26 at 8pm ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

