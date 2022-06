TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for two suspects who robbed two victims at gunpoint Thursday night. TPD responded to the 3200 block of Elm Street on a robbery call. When they arrived, the victims, a 93-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman, told TPD that after they pulled into their driveway, they were approached by two unknown males who pointed guns at them and demanded money.

