Donna Mae Anderson May 15, 1940 - June 13, 2022

Madeline R. Jeunesse, 65, of Eagle Butte, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Avantara Mountain View, Rapid City. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Madeline’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
Alan Talks, 62, of Eagle Butte passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Cheyenne River Health Center, Eagle Butte. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Alan’s arrangements.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says paving work will begin tomorrow (June 21, 2022), weather permitting, on an asphalt resurfacing project on US Highway 212 from one mile east of La Plant to US Highway 83 (mile markers 188 to 219). Work on the project will include cold milling...
Comments / 0