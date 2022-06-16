ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Butte, SD

Donna Mae Anderson May 15, 1940 - June 13, 2022

 4 days ago

Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Mae Anderson, 82, of Eagle Butte, will be at...

Madeline R. Jeunesse 1957 - 2022

Madeline R. Jeunesse, 65, of Eagle Butte, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Avantara Mountain View, Rapid City. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Madeline’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
EAGLE BUTTE, SD
Alan Talks 1960 - 2022

Alan Talks, 62, of Eagle Butte passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Cheyenne River Health Center, Eagle Butte. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Alan’s arrangements.
EAGLE BUTTE, SD

