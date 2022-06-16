ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Ways to Make Money on Instagram

By Emily H. Bratcher
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 500 million daily active users and about 1 billion monthly users, Instagram can be a great vehicle for generating income. "Influencers," savvy social media users who have the power to inspire and motivate their large audience of followers, can generate income on Instagram in a...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Snapchat to Introduce Premium Subscriptions

Snap is working on a paid subscription, Snapchat Plus, which reportedly will give users early access to early features. The program is currently undergoing early internal testing. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi showcases screenshots of Snapchat Plus in a tweet, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the subscription. Subscribed users will reportedly be able to pin their “#1 BFF”, change the Snapchat icon, see who rewatched their stories, and test unreleased features. Snapchat Plus reportedly costs $4.82 USD (€4.59 EUR) a month.
CELL PHONES
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Beauty Products Today — Shop the Top 22 Deals Now.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been waiting for your favorite beauty products to go on sale, it’s time to fill up your cart, because Amazon is offering some steep discounts right now. Our fingers are crossed that these discounts are the types of beauty deals we’ll be seeing during Amazon Prime Day next month, which spans July 12 and 13. And for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, we’re expecting serious steals in both the fashion and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourdough#Influencer
BBC

Heathrow Terminal 2 baggage piles up after malfunction

A sea of luggage has piled up at Heathrow's Terminal 2 after a technical malfunction. Some passengers had to fly without their bags while others faced delays at check-in, the airport said. Travellers complained on social media of two-hour waits at baggage reclaim. The airport said the malfunction had now...
LIFESTYLE
E! News

Hear Lil Nas X's Heartfelt Message for LGBTQ+ Youth

Watch: Lil Nas X REALLY Nervous to Meet Mariah Carey. In honor of Pride Month, Lil Nas X is sharing some words of wisdom for young members of the LGBTQ+ community. "Just keep going," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony on June 16. "Keep trying new things and keeping your head up in this world."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Stars and ‘Squid Game’ Dominate YouTube’s 2022 Top Ads List

The most popular ads on YouTube over the past year looked a lot like the content world writ large: With celebrity-driven spots and premium long-form (for ads, anyway) content dominating the field. YouTube released its annual YouTube Ads Leaderboard on Monday, highlighting the 10 most popular commercial spots to stream on the service in the last year. The list was released in conjunction with the Cannes Lions Festival, which kicks off in Cannes, France this weekMore from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Shorts, Taking Aim at TikTok, Hits 1.5B Monthly Viewers'Batman Unburied': Winston Duke, Hasan Minhaj to Lead Spotify Cannes Lions PanelGlobal Advertising...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

Welcome to the hidden-cost economy, where sneaky fees are lurking everywhere

All Katie Pericak wants to do is see the pop band MUNA when they come to New York City this fall. But hefty fees are preventing her from making that a reality. Pericak was ready to pay the $73 it costs to buy a ticket. But she wasn’t banking on a $23 service charge or the additional $2.50 electronic transfer fee that appeared when she went to checkout, bringing the total to just shy of $100.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Infodemiological study on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on increased headache incidences at the world level

The analysis of the public interest as reflected by Internet queries has become a highly valuable tool in many fields. The Google Trends platform, providing timely and informative data, has become increasingly popular in health and medical studies. This study explores whether Internet search frequencies for the keyword "headache" have been increasing after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which could signal an increased incidence of the health problem. Weekly search volume data for 5Â years spanning February 2017 to February 2022 were sourced from Google Trends. Six statistical and machine-learning methods were implemented on training and testing sets via pre-set automated forecasting algorithms. Holt-Winters has been identified as overperforming in predicting web query trends through several accuracy measures and the DM test for forecasting superiority and has been employed for producing the baseline level in the estimation of excess query level over the first pandemic wave. Findings indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increased global incidence of headache (as proxied by related web queries) in the first 6Â months after its outbreak, with an excess occurrence of 4.53% globally. However, the study also concludes that the increasing trend in headache incidence at the world level would have continued in the absence of the pandemic, but it has been accelerated by the pandemic event. Results further show mixed correlations at the country-level between COVID-19 infection rates and population web-search behavior, suggesting that the increased headache incidence is caused by pandemic-related factors (i.e. increased stress and mental health problems), rather than a direct effect of coronavirus infections. Other noteworthy findings entail that in the Philippines, the term "headache" was the most frequently searched term in the period spanning February 2020 to February 2022, indicating that headache occurrences are a significant aspect that defines population health at the country level. High relative interest is also detected in Kenya and South Africa after the pandemic outbreak. Additionally, research findings indicate that the relative interest has decreased in some countries (i.e. US, Canada, and Australia), whereas it has increased in others (i.e. India and Pakistan) after the pandemic outbreak. We conclude that observing Internet search habits can provide timely information for policymakers on collective health trends, as opposed to ex-post statistics, and can furthermore yield valuable information for the pain management drug market key players about aggregate consumer behavior.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Refinery29

Jonathan Cohen Launched A Size-Inclusive Dress Collection For Amazon

Plus-size luxury fashion options are slim at best. Most brands that cater to larger bodies are fast fashion, and this poses many issues for plus-size folks needing elevated looks for everything from cocktail parties to black-tie galas. Fortunately, a new capsule collection by New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen is adding a handful of inclusively sized, color-packed luxury dresses to the mix just in time for all the summer weddings and dressier occasions you have planned. This collection is exclusively created for and available through Luxury Stores for Amazon in sizes XS-5X.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy