Las Vegas, NV

The Mint welcomes Carpenters Legacy tribute show

By News 3 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mint has some new residents!....

New 'Mad Apple' is unlike any other Cirque show in Vegas

Guests walking into the "Mad Apple" theater in New York-New York in Las Vegas might first suspect they've just entered a spirited nightclub at evening's peak and not a Cirque du Soleil show. Loud tunes play; drinks are served from several bars in the middle and toward the back of...
Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Under 21

For a sugar rush, there’s a world of M&M’s in Las Vegas. You can enjoy an epic wall of candies, or you can try your hand at touch pool games. No matter your age, there’s sure to be something for you here. Wet’n’Wild, Shark Reef, and M&M’s World are all great fun for people of all ages.
Shade Tree shelter in Las Vegas asking for summer donations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Shade Tree, a local shelter dedicated to supporting women and children in crisis, is calling on the community for donations as summer begins. The Shade Tree said that summer is the slowest season for donations, so it is urging the community to help out. Items...
Henderson lion sanctuary celebrates World Giraffe Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson celebrates World Giraffe day on Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 19, with Ozzie, Nevada’s only giraffe. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the wildlife sanctuary will be hosting multiple events, including scavenger hunts, costume contests, and more. General admission is typically $20 for locals, but on Father’s Day, admission for dads is only $10.
Beasley Swaps ‘Star’ And ‘Coyote Country’ Frequencies In Las Vegas.

Beasley Media Group is swapping the dial positions of two of its FMs in the Las Vegas market. Beginning next Friday at 10am, “102.7 Coyote Country” KCYE and hot AC sister “Star 107.9” KVGS will trade frequencies. The move will come with a rebranding for “Star” which will be recast as “102.7 VGS.” Both signals are Class C FMs. Staff changes are also in the works.
HISTORIC BLACK VEGAS | A Historical Mystery

I just returned from the ceremony at the Historic Westside Legacy Park. Twenty additional nominees were inducted into the park to honor their contributions to the progress of the Black community. Since my pieces are always on the serious side, I decided to relate a relatively humorous story and have you guess the person that this happened to. The answer lies among the twenty new honorees.
Andiamo Steakhouse delivers a classic Las Vegas dining experience

As much as Las Vegas is evolving, there are plenty of visitors to our town that really miss the old days of Sin City. Heck, we’ve even got a Mob Museum downtown that details the city’s crime-ridden (but much glorified) past. And for a taste of what it must have felt like to be a bigwig back in the day, you really can’t do better than Andiamo Steakhouse at downtown’s The D casino, a true throwback in practically every way.
American Icons Will Demand Top Dollar At Las Vegas Auction

Renowned auction house Barrett-Jackson will descend upon Sin City in the coming weeks, with a flotilla of collectible Shelby and Ford vehicles. Set to take place in the coming weeks, the Las Vegas event will attract scores of monied collectors and muscle car fans, with some truly special variations of the Ford Mustang hitting the auction block.
Highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) -With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro makes its Las Vegas debut

From Cake Boss Buddy Valastro comes the newest Italian eatery in town, where you can get pizza, house-made “mozz,” paninis and salads, plus sweets as well. The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro is tucked down a passageway in The Linq Hotel (conveniently close to the parking entrance for patrons who want to nip in for breakfast or lunch).
Las Vegas local wins $543K Pai Gow poker jackpot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won more than half a million dollars playing Pai Gow on Friday. The Las Vegas resident, who wished to remain anonymous, won $543,619 after hitting a Face Up Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot at Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel and Casino. The jackpot happened at 7:57 a.m. June 17 when she hit a seven-card straight flush in hearts.
For a great burger and a beer, it's hard to top Las Vegas

A juicy burger with an ice-cold beer is a classic summer combo, and there are seemingly infinite bars and restaurants that specialize in this terrific tag team. An easy place to start on the Strip is MGM Grand: With a name like Tap Sports Bar (702.891.7239), it’s beyond obvious that this is the right place for soothing suds, and local Las Vegas brews from CraftHaus, Big Dog’s, Lovelady and Bad Beat brands are among the options. The bar has also partnered with one of the city’s most reputable breweries, Tenaya Creek, to create the exclusive Tap That Blonde Ale, perfect for summer sipping. Match it up with the Captain’s Burger, an all-beef creation with bacon, cheddar, fried onions, Captain Morgan rum barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. It’s a powerful duo.
