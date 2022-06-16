ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Is Back With A Vengeance – Announces New Album And ‘British Vogue’ Cover

By Marsha Badger
Source: Handout / Getty


Whenever Beyoncé is quiet for too long, you can expect greatness brewing behind the scenes. Early this morning, streaming platform Tidal announced new music will be coming from the cultural icon on July 29th.

In a simple post that read, “act i RENAISSANCE,” fans were able to gather a new project (possibly a 2-3 part series) that will rock the end of the summer. Bey was one of the first to release music and albums without notice or promotion, so this subtle announcement of new music builds anticipation amongst her fans.

As if that wasn’t enough, British Vogue unveiled their July issue with Queen Bey gracing the cover. “Beyoncé Turns Up The Heat,” the copy read as Grammy-award-winning artist sat perched on a horse, clad in a black Maison Alaia with feather a headpiece by Harris Reed and Vivienne H Lake.

The magazine released the spread via their Instagram page. “@Beyonce is poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace – and something a little bit extra. In the July 2022 issue of @BritishVogue, Edward Enninful meets a superstar, as Rafael Pavarotti captures the moment. Mirror balls, light boxes, headdresses? Of course. A horse on the dance floor? Why not. See the full story in the new issue on newsstands Tuesday 21 June, and click the link in bio to read more.

#Beyonce Knowles-Carter wears all @MaisonAlaia with feather headpiece by @Harris_Reed and @Vivienne.H.Lake, and earrings by @EddieBorgo, with Stetson the horse, photographed by @RafaelPavarotti_ and styled by @Edward_Enninful, and Beyoncé’s personal stylist @MarnixMarni, with hair by @JawaraW, make-up by @SirJohn, nails by @MihoNails, set design by @MaryHoward_SetDesign, production by @Prodn_ArtAndCommerce and entertainment editor-at-large @JillDemling.

With thanks to Beyoncé’s hairstylist @NakiaRachon; creative director @AMakadsi; senior creative producer @LaurenLalaBaker; Marni Senofonte’s assistants @VanceGamble and @TheDameEffect; tailors #TimWhite and #ArturoPadilla.”

This is just the beginning. This looks like a soft launch to something major. Ivy Park just released the Super Sleek sneakers, and I think we can expect a larger clothing release in the coming weeks. When Beyoncé comes out to play, she does it big. I’m thinking new albums, new Ivy Park drip, perhaps a tour? More documentaries. What do you think?

