ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beyoncé Announces New “Renaissance” Project Is Dropping In July

By Team CASSIUS
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39S7Li_0gDLKWU700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKqyN_0gDLKWU700

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty


T he Queen is back just in time for summer.

Beyoncé has announced a new project entitled Renaissance that will be released on July 29. The hype began with a tweet from Tidal’s account that introduced the release date alongside the words “act i.”

While there are 16 songs on the project -thanks to a screenshot from Apple Music – we don’t know if other albums will come out after or if the 16 songs are split into four separate acts.

A quick look at Beyoncé’s official site reveals that the Houston native’s got more coming than just music. Fans will be able to cop four different Renaissance box set bundles. There’s no word on the difference between the four options, but they’ll all include the CD, a t-shirt, a collectible box, and a 28-page photo booklet. Fans can purchase four sets at most for $39.99 each.

It turns out Beyoncé first teased the “Renaissance” title in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last August when she revealed she had been in the studio working hard for over a year.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said. “Yes, the music is coming!”

The Beyhive has been hyped since Beyoncé wiped her social media accounts clean last week, and now that the album has been announced, Twitter has gone amuck. Check out some of the best reactions to the release date’s announcement below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
The Morning Hustle

Trevante Rhodes Transforms Into Mike Tyson In First Trailer For HULU Limited Series ‘MIKE’

Mike Tyson is one of the world’s most fascinating people, so it’s only right there is a limited series documenting his interesting life on the way.  Trevante Rhodes As Mike Tyson Has Us Intrigued Wednesday (Jun.8), Hulu delivered the first teaser trailer for its upcoming 8-episode limited series MIKE starring Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) as the […]
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Beyonc Announces#Tidal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Morning Hustle

Name That Black TV Dad Quiz?

For the daddy's special day, take our quiz below and see if you can guess these TV dads. Some of which should be easy while others are new pops who have held the fathers down for this generation of TV watchers.
SOCIETY
The Morning Hustle

Asking For A Friend: The Stingy Wife!

  Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Mario. His wife recently came into a large sum of money and he’s shocked by her actions! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Mario says she received the inheritance after her uncle passed away and used a large portion of the money to clear […]
RELATIONSHIPS
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy