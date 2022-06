Gabby Barrett will be cutting her 2022 plans on Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour short, for a very important reason: She's going on maternity leave. Earlier this month, Barrett and her fellow artist husband, Cade Foehner, announced that they are expecting their second child, a boy. They didn't say exactly when they're due to welcome the new addition to their family, but in a recent interview with Audacy's Leading Ladies, Barrett said she's currently in the beginning of her second trimester, which would put her due date somewhere in the fall.

