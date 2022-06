One of the all-time favorite landing spots in Verdansk is now coming to Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone season four. Storage Town returns this week in the battle royale game. The Caldera version of Storage Town is located between Mines, Airfield, Village, and Dig Site, according to Raven, in an overall overhaul to the tropical location that became the de facto battle royale map in the Warzone Pacific update last year.

