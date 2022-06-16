8 last minute Father's Day gift ideas that are also on sale

Finding a last minute Father's Day gift is no easy task. The pressure of finding something he likes on top of getting a gift that's affordable, waiting to the very last minute to get a gift for Father's Day can be stressful and costly.

However, there's plenty of Father's Day sales going on right now that offer some great deals if you're tight on cash. Even better, you can find deals on some pretty popular products.

So if you're stressing about getting a gift for dad, either because of time or money, we've put together a quick list of ten last minute Father's Day gifts you can grab on sale right now. They may not arrive before Sunday, so just be sure to tell dad you waited until the last minute so you could get a good deal – just like he would.

10 Last Minute Father's Day Gift Idea Quick List

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8 Last Minute Father's Day Gift Deals

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm

The latest wearable from Apple is everything you'd expect and more from a smart watch. Incredible fitness tracking and apps, a stylish design, and much more. It's a watch every dad can appreciate, and with Best Buy offering a $70 discount on it, is an excellent last minute Father's Day gift.

For a full look into what this watch can do, check out our Apple Watch Series 7 review . View Deal

Callaway MAVRIK Driver

If you're dad's a golfer, the Callaway MAVRIK is a solid driver of choice. Featuring an A.I. designed FS2S Titanium Flash Face, aerodynamic design, and two internal Jailbreak bars for improved stabilization, your dad will be hitting 300's with ease. Now that it's $200 off, it's an absolute steal and an excellent gift for Father's Day.



View Deal

Nishiki Men's Pueblo 26" Mountain Bike

Got a dad who enjoys a good ride in nature? Nishiki's are some of the best bikes on the market for the price, offering a good budget-friendly bike for new riders and professionals alike. It's also a great way to help dad get in shape if he needs it. Thanks to the $160 discount at Dick's Sporting Goods, it's an even better buy for Father's Day. View Deal

Stoic Balsam Zero Gravity Chair

If your dad loves kicking back in the backyard (or anywhere for that matter), a gravity chair is a must. Using a bungee suspension system, these chairs offer a weightless and extremely comfortable feel that he'll pass out on in no time. Thanks to the $40 discount at Backcountry, it's a good buy for the price this Father's Day. View Deal

Weber Spirit E-315 3-Burner LP Gas Grill

If the old man is a griller, a new grill is a prime choice for a gift this year. Upgrade him to this Weber and he's sure to love it, and not only will he be happy but the family will as well with just how good his cooking is going to be. Home Depot is taking $100 off this thing, too, so it's at an incredible price for Father's Day. View Deal

DEWALT 20V Max Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit

For the dads who prefer a more hands-on approach, a new drill and hammer drill just may be what he needs to take it to the next level. DEWALT's brushless tools are reliable, durable, long lasting and thanks to Lowe's, this high-quality kit is $70 off right now. View Deal

RedHead Copper Creek Cargo Shorts

Great for the outdoorsman dads out there, these cargo shorts are a staple for any father's wardrobe. Rugged 100% cotton ripstop construction means these things will last for a long time, and feature a total of 7 pockets so dad can keep his wallet, phone, keys, and everything else with him. Bass Pro Shops is taking 26% off right now as well, making them a great buy for the price. View Deal

Suncloud Whip Polarized Sunglasses

Summer is here and the sun is shining, and if you're dad doesn't have a good pair of polarized sunglasses then these are the gift for you. A sleek, minimalistic design that every dad should love, these shades feature a second set of lenses for various lighting conditions. Even better, these things are now 62% off at REI Co-op. View Deal

More Father's Day Sales to Check Out

If the gift ideas above aren't quite what you're after, don't fret. There are a handful of Father's Day sales happening right now that feature deals on gifts for dad. From deals on TVs to clothing, grills, and more, these are the places you'll want to check out this weekend to find a good Father's Day gift cheap.

Editor's Recommendations