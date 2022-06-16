ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barlow grads receive Lions Club scholarships

By Angel Rosas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJ572_0gDKvXPI00 Hanna Gibson, Trinity Bowman and Morgan MaCalevy each get $1,000 Kirk French award.

Three Barlow High School graduates accepted $1,000 scholarships from Gresham Breakfast Lions Club on Thursday, June 16, at the M&M Restaurant & Lounge.

Hanna Gibson, Trinity Bowman and Morgan MaCalevy were awarded the Kirk French scholarship that was named after the former Gresham City Council member and fellow club member.

Each student plans to continue their education after high school. Gibson will attend the University of Oregon where she will study architectural design.

Bowman will use her scholarship to attend Portland Community College in the fall to get her prerequisites before moving on to get her bachelor's degree in nursing.

MaCalevy is planning to learn more about welding, a skill they learned to love at Barlow High School, at the Union UA Local 290. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfZgy_0gDKvXPI00

Recipients of the scholarship can use the funds for any aspect of their secondary education, not just tuition.

French was known for his volunteering including helping at the Arts Festival, building playgrounds in Rockwood and playing baseball with youths in the summer. French died in 2021. He served on the council from 2013-18.

