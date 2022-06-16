ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DA: Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Schuylkill County

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRACKVILLE, Pa. - The deaths of two people at a home in northern Schuylkill County are being...

LehighValleyLive.com

4-year-old hurt in DUI crash in Lehigh County, cops say

A 4-year-old boy was hurt in a drunken driving crash last month along Scheirers Road in Lowhill Township, state police said. The single-vehicle accident happened on May 23 at 10:48 a.m. The driver, Kellsie Demkovitz, 25 of Alburtis, whom Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville identified as the child’s mother, was operating a 2009 Honda at the time of the crash.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State Police investigate homicide-suicide in Benton twp

BENTON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- According to the Columbia County Coroner, Pennsylvania State Police requested the coroner’s office to respond to the scene of a shooting in a home in Columbia County Friday evening.   Upon arrival, Coroner Jeremy Resse and Deputy Coroner Dallas Riley discovered two individuals dead inside the home.   The victim […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Red Lion resident killed in York County crash

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Red Lion man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in York County. The York County Coroner’s office says the accident occurred around 1:37 a.m. on the 4300 block of E. Prospect Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a telephone pole.
RED LION, PA
skooknews.com

Cass Township Woman Faces Charges for Hindering Arrest of Wanted Man

A Cass Township woman is facing charges after she tried to hide a wanted man from police last month. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, Troopers arrived at a home on Sunbury Road in Cass Township to serve a warrant on a man wanted for a domestic violence incident.
FRACKVILLE, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to the scene of fatal crash in Lancaster County

The Lancaster County coroner says two teenage girls died in a fatal crash around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Dispatchers say the crash was in the area of Route 897 and Gault Road, in East Earl Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 15-year-old Roxanne Wilson, of Mohnton, was traveling north on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Driver dies after crashing motorcycle into fallen tree

EAST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – A person died Saturday after crashing into a fallen tree while riding a motorcycle in Schuylkill County. State police say they responded to a reported crash at Chestnut Road/Route 443 and Orchard Lane just after 12:30 a.m. They found that a large, rotted tree...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two teenagers killed in crash in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, June 18. According to East Earl Township Police, a 15-year-old girl from Mohnton, Berks County was driving a 2021 Chevy Equinox and traveling north in the 1500 block of Springville Road, also known as PA Route 897 at 11:10 a.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of the windshield.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 18. According to police, at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the city’s first block of North 16th Street for a report of shots fired and that person was struck. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Muncy inmate accused of spitting on two corrections officers

Muncy, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was charged for allegedly spitting on two corrections officers. State police at Montoursville say on May 29, Kimberly L. Felty, 33, was in the infirmary at the time and threw a television in her room. The officers decided to restrain Felty for her own safety. As corrections officers entered the room, Felty spit on a corrections officer in the face, according to the arrest affidavit. Felty then spit on the uniform of a second officer. Trooper Josiah Reiner filed two felony charges of aggravated assault by a prisoner. Felty awaits a preliminary hearing at the Muncy magisterial office. Docket Sheet
MUNCY, PA
abc27.com

Employees injured during armed Ephrata robbery

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Employees at an Ephrata Dollar Tree store were injured during an armed robbery on Saturday night. Police responded to the 300 block of North Reading Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for a reported man with a gun inside the store. Officers arrived to find the man had already fled with cash through the back service door.
EPHRATA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man found guilty of killing coworker who disappeared in 2013

A 55-year-old Ross Township man was found guilty Friday morning in the killing of his 41-year-old coworker at Allen Organ in Macungie, the defense attorney’s office confirmed. Monroe County President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington found Michael G. Horvath guilty of criminal homicide and kidnapping, but not guilty of obstruction. Holly...
MACUNGIE, PA
abc27.com

Nine, including police officer, charged in meth ring takedown in Northeast Pa.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of nine people, including a Hanover Township police officer, who were allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. According to the release, the investigation began in December 2021 into the alleged ringleaders of the organization, Gerinardo...
HARRISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Reward Being Offered for Information on Missing Teen from Schuylkill County

A family and Pottsville Police are asking for help in locating a teen that has reported missing. The family of Kennedy Preti, 15, of Pottsville is asking for the public's help in locating her. Preti was last seen on Friday, June 10th, 2022 around 11:00pm dropping a friend off at...
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man pleads guilty to fatal drug delivery in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG — Renee Kerr wept in Snyder County Court on Friday as a man pleaded guilty to providing drugs that caused her son’s overdose-related death last July. “It’s been hell,” said Kerr, of Lewisburg, flanked by her daughter, Rachel Reinhart, and Tessa Iski, the girlfriend of her late son, Benjamin Zimmerman. “Ben had his problems, but I believed he was in recovery.”
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in East Earl Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At 11:24 a.m., 511PA reported a vehicle crash on PA 897 both directions between Meetinghouse Rd. and Gault Rd have been affected. According to police, the vehicle crash was fatal. It is unknown how many people were involved at this time. Police say the roads...
EAST EARL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft ring broken up after discovery of two firearms

Sunbury, Pa. — Two stolen firearms were recovered by Sunbury Police during an investigation into thefts from multiple vehicles over the course of two days at the end of May. Larique Delano Curti White, 18, and three juveniles were linked to thefts that spanned an area from Fifth Street to N. Second and Race streets, police said. Two thefts allegedly involved firearms being taken from vehicles. Police identified the weapons...
SUNBURY, PA

