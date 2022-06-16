DA: Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Schuylkill County

Muncy, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was charged for allegedly spitting on two corrections officers. State police at Montoursville say on May 29, Kimberly L. Felty, 33, was in the infirmary at the time and threw a television in her room. The officers decided to restrain Felty for her own safety. As corrections officers entered the room, Felty spit on a corrections officer in the face, according to the arrest affidavit. Felty then spit on the uniform of a second officer. Trooper Josiah Reiner filed two felony charges of aggravated assault by a prisoner. Felty awaits a preliminary hearing at the Muncy magisterial office. Docket Sheet

