A lot of road work is getting done in Henry County in the coming months. The Board of Commissioners voted at its June 7 regular meeting to approve a resolution awarding a bid to Blount Construction Company for the resurfacing of 86 county roads. According to officials, the $25 million project will be funded through SPLOST V and T-SPLOST respective district resurfacing accounts as well as through Georgia Department of Transportation LMIG funds and the county’s general fund if necessary.

