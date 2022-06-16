$40k in scholarships awarded to local students

Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation awarded 31 scholarships totaling $40,500 to Polson High School seniors and former Polson High School graduates who are currently attending an accredited 2 year, 4 year, community college, university or vocational school.

The following scholarships are set up through the PSEF with money donated by individuals in memory of loved ones, alumni classes, civic organizations and employees of School District #23 in the amount of $500. PSEF matches the $500 donation with $500 so each high school senior receives a $1,000 scholarship. One exception is the Alumni Class of ‘59, which provides $1,000 scholarship, and PSEF provided $500 for the student to receive a $1500 scholarship. The student receiving the Alumni Class of ’59 scholarship is Ryan Dupuis.

Additional high school seniors receiving $1,000 scholarships are Turquoise Pierre who received the Montecahto Club Scholarship, Ethan McCauley received the Chris Hoyt Memorial Scholarship, Jazlyn Dalbey and Taleah Hernandez each received the Jessie Clemans Memorial Scholarship, Tristan Hanson the J.V. Holman Memorial Scholarship. Other individuals receiving these scholarships are Joclynn Cass, the Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship and Xavier Fisher received the District #23 Employees Scholarship. Elizabeth Tolley was award the George Mahoney Memorial Scholarship. The Travis Dolphin Memorial Scholarship was given to Halle Heninger and the Theiler/Oberlitner Scholarship was awarded to Noah Shriver. Two new scholarships were given this year in memory of Janis Jette a former PHS English teacher and Roger McClure a former PHS guidance counselor. Braunson Henriksen received the Janis Jette Memorial Scholarship and Dillon Johnson was awarded the Roger McClure Memorial Scholarship. The Becky Anderson Friendship Memorial was given to Michaelin Copenhaver. Polson High Seniors received a total of $14,500 in scholarships through many donors and Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation.

Karlina Lawson was awarded a $1000 dollars from the Emma Sager Women of Rollins Scholarship and a $1000 from PSEF. The following $1,500 scholarships for students currently enrolled in college were provided. The Alumni Class of 1965 Scholarship was awarded to Elizabeth Bjorge. Violet Anderson received the Sue Gregg Lanier Scholarship, Shaely Brown was given the Chris Hoyt Memorial Scholarship, Gwen Seeley received a scholarship from the Mildred and Hib Hanson Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation. The PSEF Scholarship was awarded to Keyan Dalbey. Robin Erickson was provided the Trusler Family Vocational Scholarship and Payton Dupuis received the Robert Depoe III Memorial Scholarship. Malia Seeley received the L. G. Baertsch Memorial Scholarship, Grace Sievert was awarded the Jessie Clemans Memorial Scholarship and Keith Erickson received the Theiler/ Oberlitner Scholarship. The Ken Avison Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Triston Clifford. The Chris and Odin Scholarship was awarded to Breanna McGuiness.

A new scholarship was provided in memory of Dick Schultz. a long time resident and businessman in Polson. The Dick Schultz Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Shawntaya Burland. PSEF sponsored three additional scholarships to the following college students in the amount of $1,500 each for Nina Barfoot, Mikaela Ducharme and Ali Hupka.

Thanks to donations from sponsors for the Lake City Open Golf Tournament that is held in conjunction with Polson Bay Golf Course and PSEF and donations from individuals and organizations these college students received a total of $26,000 in scholarships.

Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation, is a local non-profit organization established in 2002 as Polson Dollars for Scholars. The purpose of the organization is to expand access to post-secondary educational opportunities for Polson High School graduates and assist parents and students with college expenses. Since its inception we have provided PHS students with a $427,000 worth of scholarships. Tax-deductible donations, individuals leaving money in their wills, and fund-raisers provide the funds for scholarships as well as individuals setting up a scholarship fund in memory of a loved one. All donations and monies raised goes towards scholarships. For more information on setting up a scholarship in memory of a loved one or joining our organization please contact board member Chris Strom at stromchris2@gmail.com. “Like” us on our Face Book page and visit our web page at Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation for more information.