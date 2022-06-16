In a playoff season that saw some mind-blowing games from the league's biggest stars, it all comes down to an NBA Finals series with the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

The series has certainly been an entertaining one to watch, as the Warriors seek to win their first championship post-Kevin Durant. Steph Curry in particular has been playing like he's on a mission to also claim his first Finals MVP.

On the other hand, the Celtics have an opportunity to pass the Lakers as the franchise with the most championship titles. Boston may not have been Vegas favorites at the beginning of the season, but they have proven they belong in The Finals.

So who will claim the title? And whose star will shine brightest?

In a Game 6 where Boston is on the brink of elimination with Golden State a game away from the title, you'll want to make sure you tune in.

Here's everything you need to know going into the 2022 NBA Finals.

How to watch the 2022 NBA Finals on TV

The 2022 NBA Finals games will air live on ABC. Those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television can view the games on live streaming platforms such as Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and FuboTV and YouTube TV . (Sling users can also view Finals games on ESPN 3.)

NBA fans in the UK will have the ability to watch the playoffs using Sky Sports or NOW TV .

2022 NBA Finals schedule

2022 NBA Finals game on Thursday, June 16