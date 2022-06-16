Halftime is LIVE. Phil is live from DJ’s Dugout in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For those trying to park near the stadium for the College World Series, you’ve probably noticed something new: Parking meters charging $30. The fee is good for up to 12 hours. The city claims it’s so fans don’t get ticketed for expired two and three-hour...
Another cycle of high school recruiting for the Nebraska volleyball program has started off with a bang. The Huskers this weekend received a commitment from outside hitter Skyler Pierce, the No. 1 prospect in the nation according to one recruiting service. The 6-foot-2 Lenexa, Kansas, native committed just four days...
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – Fans waited in longer than normal lines on Friday for the first day of games at the Men’s College World Series. General admission lines were taking abnormally long, according to one Texas fan who said he had “waited over an hour and still didn’t move.”
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State has added Shaylee Myers to its volleyball roster. Myers comes to Manhattan from Lincoln Southwest High School, where she left as the program’s all-time leader with 1,536 kills and 161 aces. Myers is one of four incoming freshmen to the Wildcats’ roster. Find the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several local athletes are playing in the College World Series running June 16-27 in Omaha, Nebraska. Six guys from the Kansas City metro area are on the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team:. Brady Slavens (Olathe Northwest High School) Robert Moore (Shawnee Mission East High School) Jude...
Arkansas fans are making their presence felt in Omaha as they look to turn Charles Schwab Field into Baum North. The Razorbacks’ first College World Series contest is a 1-1 game in the 2nd inning, but the Hogs are out to a big lead in another Omaha competition. Rocco’s...
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska women’s basketball program landed a key commitment on Friday evening. Senior-to-be Natalie Potts of Incarnate Word (Missouri) High School picked Nebraska over other offers from Creighton, Illinois, Michigan and others. The 6-foot-2 Potts averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds this past season and was Missouri’s...
OMAHA, Neb. — Connor Noland has had the talent from a young age. "At three, he could throw the ball really hard," said Angie Noland, Connor's mom. "He was out with his brother's six year old team, practicing baseball, and could throw the ball harder than any of the six or seven year olds out there."
An iconic restaurant in Nebraska that has been in business for nearly 100 years is closing its doors for good. Joe Tess Place, a once-popular restaurant located at 5424 S. 24th Street in Omaha, is shutting down this month.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha’s music festival is back at Stinson Park for its 14th year. Six of the 15 artists playing Maha Festival are from Omaha. Tickets for Friday, July 29, are $35 and tickets for Saturday, July 30, are $65. If you’re looking to go both days, it’ll cost you $85. Purchase your tickets here.
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kimberley Kaye Brummett, 59, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a five-year term of imprisonment following her conviction for two counts of wire fraud. After she completes her prison sentence, Brummett will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported weekly sentencing updates. U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Tanner Joel Leichleiter, 32, of Tekamah was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian...
(Sidney) Iowa State Patrol Technical Accident Investigators continue their investigation into the collision that resulted in the death of Fremont County Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. Deputy Richardson started his law enforcement career with the Auburn Police Department (Nebraska) in 2007 and then came to the Sidney Police Department...
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — A crash in Fremont County Saturday evening resulted in three people being injured and two teenagers passing from their injuries. The Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash at around 7:38 p.m. that occurred on I-29 N near mile marker 16 The driver of a 2021 Dodge Charger lost control and […]
OMAHA, Neb. -- Acting United States Attorney announced that an Omaha woman was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. 46-year-old Tressa Thompson received a sentence of 70 months in prison with a five-year term of supervised release to...
(Atlantic) Felicia Frame appeared in front of the Atlantic City Council on Wednesday evening to discuss the topic of backyard hens. The City Council currently has an ordinance banning livestock on residences within city limits. Frame asked the Council to revisit the ordinance. Frame noted a considerable increase in people...
(Macedonia) -- A nine-year-old boy has died following a Pottawattamie County traffic accident. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Dye Streets in Macedonia. Authorities say the boy was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by a motorcycle. Responding law enforcement and paramedics administered life-saving measures and transported the boy to Mercy Hospital where he later passed. The 51-year-old driver of the motorcycle was uninjured.
