ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NWS cancels Tornado Watch in the Poconos

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tornado watch that had been issued for the Poconos...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Tornado, 60 mph winds and hail could batter central Pa. during Thursday storms

Thursday thunderstorms could create heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and even a short-lived tornado in the midstate, forecasters said. Showers and storms are possible before 8 a.m. Thursday, but the more severe weather isn’t expected until the late afternoon and evening. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Thursday for Franklin, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYTV.com

3-minute tornado hit Ohio on Monday

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
local21news.com

Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. for Central Pennsylvania

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the following Central Pennsylvania counties:. Strong to severe t'storms remain possible this evening with damaging wind gusts the main threat. An isolated tornado is not out of the question and hence the Tornado Watch which remains in effect until 11pm. The sever threat will evolve from north to south between now and 11pm. Because of this threat, today is a CBS 21 Weather WARN Day. Stay weather aware late this afternoon and evening!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#Poconos#The Tornado
mountain-topmedia.com

Storm topples trees, power lines

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A summer-like squall blew through Eastern Kentucky Friday afternoon, sending trees and branches down and taking power lines with them. The storm brought with it a powerful front of straight-line winds as it moved into the region. Early reports had a top wind gust of more than 57 mph in Morgan County. Statistics were not immediately available further east.
PIKEVILLE, KY
ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
WSAZ

Powerful storm Friday causes additional power outages

(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines. More than 130,000 customers in West Virginia were dealing with power outages Friday evening. A large tree fell on power...
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wiproud.com

7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Five tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews from the National Weather Service are surveying damage after Wednesday’s powerful storms and confirmed four tornadoes (updated figure) in the Action 2 News viewing area. On Wednesday, June 15, a cold front moved across the area and created strong-to-severe storms. NWS crews continue...
GREEN BAY, WI
Cleveland.com

Ohio had 3 tornadoes touch down Monday; power outages remain an issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three tornadoes touched down in the central portion of Ohio during the severe string of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with two of them producing winds over 100 mph. Meanwhile, thousands of residents still were without power Wednesday as utility companies continue to repair...
informnny.com

Strong thunderstorm heading towards St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the northern and southwestern portions of St. Lawrence County. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact these areas of the county around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. This was...
10TV

NWS: 3 EF1 tornadoes touched down in 4 Ohio counties Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in multiple Ohio counties on Monday night. According to preliminary reports, the tornadoes happened within a 16-minute span as a round of severe storms passed through central Ohio. Surveys conducted by the NWS rated all three as...
OHIO STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tornado Watch For Buffalo and Western New York

It's been a very hot and muggy past three days in Western New York. It's been that way across the state and much of the midwest and southeast, as well. Wednesday saw highs in the mid-to-high 80's with some 90 degree readings. Thursday was slightly less warm but still very hot and muggy outside.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy