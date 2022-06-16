NWS cancels Tornado Watch in the Poconos

Thursday thunderstorms could create heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and even a short-lived tornado in the midstate, forecasters said. Showers and storms are possible before 8 a.m. Thursday, but the more severe weather isn’t expected until the late afternoon and evening. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Thursday for Franklin, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the following Central Pennsylvania counties:. Strong to severe t'storms remain possible this evening with damaging wind gusts the main threat. An isolated tornado is not out of the question and hence the Tornado Watch which remains in effect until 11pm. The sever threat will evolve from north to south between now and 11pm. Because of this threat, today is a CBS 21 Weather WARN Day. Stay weather aware late this afternoon and evening!
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. tonight, the National Weather Service announced this afternoon. According to a release from the agency, the watch includes 40 counties in Pennsylvania and 36 counties in New York, covering a wide...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A summer-like squall blew through Eastern Kentucky Friday afternoon, sending trees and branches down and taking power lines with them. The storm brought with it a powerful front of straight-line winds as it moved into the region. Early reports had a top wind gust of more than 57 mph in Morgan County. Statistics were not immediately available further east.
A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines. More than 130,000 customers in West Virginia were dealing with power outages Friday evening. A large tree fell on power...
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews from the National Weather Service are surveying damage after Wednesday’s powerful storms and confirmed four tornadoes (updated figure) in the Action 2 News viewing area. On Wednesday, June 15, a cold front moved across the area and created strong-to-severe storms. NWS crews continue...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three tornadoes touched down in the central portion of Ohio during the severe string of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with two of them producing winds over 100 mph. Meanwhile, thousands of residents still were without power Wednesday as utility companies continue to repair...
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the northern and southwestern portions of St. Lawrence County. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact these areas of the county around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. This was...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in multiple Ohio counties on Monday night. According to preliminary reports, the tornadoes happened within a 16-minute span as a round of severe storms passed through central Ohio. Surveys conducted by the NWS rated all three as...
Powerful storms that included at least one tornado took down power lines and trees, damaged structures, toppled semis on the interstate and left tens of thousands without electricity in parts of Wisconsin.
In Manitowoc County, we may have heard the storm last night, and received a little bit of rain, but to the west and north of us, it was much worse. Photos from those areas show downed tree branches along with entire trees, debris lining some streets, and even some semis tipped over on the side of highways.
OMAHA -- Two tornadoes and powerful straight-line winds left a trail of damage as thunderstorms moved through Nebraska late on Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern said a tornado was confirmed near Murdock, but damage from several other suspected tornadoes was instead the result of straight-line winds. Straight-line winds...
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Severe weather Friday afternoon compounded a frustrating week for West Virginians. It’s been tough on the linemen who are working in the heat and many customers have been out of power since Monday. Friday should have been a mic drop day for linemen...
After tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms ripped through the commonwealth Thursday night, causing immense damage in several areas, the National Weather Service has confirmed the existence of three tornados touching down.
Bowler, Wisc. (WLUK) — The National Weather Service's Green Bay office has confirmed a tornado touched down near Bowler, Wisconsin. The tornado was determined to be an EF1, meaning wind speeds were estimated to be between 86 and 110 miles per hour. EF1 is the second-lowest rating on the...
It's been a very hot and muggy past three days in Western New York. It's been that way across the state and much of the midwest and southeast, as well. Wednesday saw highs in the mid-to-high 80's with some 90 degree readings. Thursday was slightly less warm but still very hot and muggy outside.
Comments / 0