Asphalt milling and paving operations will occur Monday through Thursday this week, June 20-24. When milling and paving operations are passing by the Town Municipal Building and the Vail Health main access points, there may be 15- to 20-minute delays. In addition, the Community Recycle Center along with the parking area behind the Community Development Building will be closed for paving for half a day on June 23. Please plan your recycling drop-off accordingly. The project is expected to be complete by mid-July. Single lane traffic will be maintained through the project.

VAIL, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO