ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Join the Serve Philadelphia VISTA Corps for their Lightning Talks!

By Saptarshi Dutt
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttAEt_0gDK4Hsk00

Our 2021 – 2022 Serve Philadelphia VISTA Corps members are nearing the end of their term of service. For a year they have taken the AmeriCorps pledge to “get things done” and serve our communities. From working in the Department of Health to in our Community Schools, from working on Health Equity to Digital Equity, our VISTAs have served across City Departments on programs and initiatives focused on fighting the injustices of poverty.

Each VISTA worked on projects focused on building capacity to last and continue after their term of service. For example, Ali Hanson, the H.O.P.E VISTA at the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement, Office of Youth Engagement shared, “During my year of service, I built framework for a sustainable internship program for high school students within City government that has the potential to grow and last for many years to come.” For each of our VISTA members, whatever their focus area and however long their term of service, their work continues to impact our city and communities well after their AmeriCorps pledge has been fulfilled.

In celebration and thanks to all of their hard work, the Mayor’s Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Service (MOCEVS) will host the VISTA Lightning Talks Series. Lightning Talks are brief presentations by VISTAs that will give an overview of their projects, challenges they overcame, and the accomplishments they achieved.

These Lightning Talks are a great way to learn what it is that our VISTA members do in City government and what a term of service actually looks like.

We hope you’ll join us on the dates below to hear from members working across focus areas like Economic Opportunity, Education, Housing and Homelessness, and Healthy Futures.

The 2022 VISTA Lighting Talks will be held on Zoom from 12:00 – 1:30 pm on

  • Thursday, June 23
  • Tuesday, June 28
  • Thursday, June 30
  • Thursday, July 7

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americorps#The Department Of Health#Digital Equity
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

228
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy