Join the Serve Philadelphia VISTA Corps for their Lightning Talks!

Our 2021 – 2022 Serve Philadelphia VISTA Corps members are nearing the end of their term of service. For a year they have taken the AmeriCorps pledge to “get things done” and serve our communities. From working in the Department of Health to in our Community Schools, from working on Health Equity to Digital Equity, our VISTAs have served across City Departments on programs and initiatives focused on fighting the injustices of poverty.

Each VISTA worked on projects focused on building capacity to last and continue after their term of service. For example, Ali Hanson, the H.O.P.E VISTA at the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement, Office of Youth Engagement shared, “During my year of service, I built framework for a sustainable internship program for high school students within City government that has the potential to grow and last for many years to come.” For each of our VISTA members, whatever their focus area and however long their term of service, their work continues to impact our city and communities well after their AmeriCorps pledge has been fulfilled.

In celebration and thanks to all of their hard work, the Mayor’s Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Service (MOCEVS) will host the VISTA Lightning Talks Series. Lightning Talks are brief presentations by VISTAs that will give an overview of their projects, challenges they overcame, and the accomplishments they achieved.

These Lightning Talks are a great way to learn what it is that our VISTA members do in City government and what a term of service actually looks like.

We hope you’ll join us on the dates below to hear from members working across focus areas like Economic Opportunity, Education, Housing and Homelessness, and Healthy Futures.

The 2022 VISTA Lighting Talks will be held on Zoom from 12:00 – 1:30 pm on