It’s time to move up! PHLpreK students celebrate the next step in their learning journeys

On June 16, students, families, and City officials gathered at Grays Ferry Early Learning Academy to celebrate as some of Philadelphia’s youngest learners “moved up” from their first year of PHLpreK as well as those moving on to Kindergarten.

The ceremony was an opportunity for friends, family, and educators to honor students who are both entering their second year of PHLpreK or heading to Kindergarten in the fall. Mayor Kenney and other officials joined the celebration, adding to the rounds of applause as each child received an official moving up certificate.

“Grays Ferry Early Learning Academy is an example of the hundreds of pre-school centers throughout this city whose staff worked tremendously hard during the pandemic to keep going,” said the Mayor. “They persevered. They combined ingenuity with dedication. Because of that, these children are moving up today.”

The celebration was one of dozens of Move Up events at PHLpreK centers across the city, helping to bring the program’s sixth year to a close. The day also marked the sixth anniversary of the Philadelphia Beverage Tax, which funds PHLpreK programs at centers like Grays Ferry Early Learning Academy.

“I am so grateful for our partners and collaborators, many of whom faced tremendous hurdles during the pandemic,” said Deputy Mayor for Children and Families Vanessa Garrett Harley. “Yet no one gave up. They kept their eyes on the prize – and that prize is what you see here today: bright young children ready to move up! They have begun their journey of learning, and because of their enrollment in PHLpreK, they will be well prepared for Kindergarten and beyond.”

To add to the celebration, the Office of Children and Families (OCF) also spoke with Unis Bey, the Owner and Executive Director of Grays Ferry Early Learning Academy, for this month’s PHLpreK Provider Spotlight. As the host of Thursday’s ceremony, Unis joined City officials in recognizing the 20 students from Grays Ferry Early Learning Academy who are moving up to Kindergarten or to their second year of PHLpreK.

OCF: How has being a part of the PHLpreK community benefited you, your program, and your team?

Unis Bey (UB): The PHLpreK community has benefitted me, my program, and my team by acknowledging the hard work that we do, providing teaching assistance and coaching supports, and allowed me to be a member of the PHLpreK Advisory to advocate for PHLpreK (families, educators, directors, and children).

OCF: What would you say has been the secret to success for your team?

UB: We all believe that all children have access to high-quality early education and want them to be successful in Grays Ferry Early Learning Academy and beyond our walls. We all believe in the importance of collaborating with families and outside agencies to ensure shared goals are achieved. This team approach has been the secret to our success.

OCF: What is something you are doing to support your staff right now?

UB: Of the many things that I do to show my staff how much I appreciate the work that they do for children and families, I do a daily check-in with them and simply ask “How are you feeling today?” The gift cards, monthly lunch paid by me, and flowers given are great, but when someone takes time to ask how you’re feeling while we are still in the midst of a pandemic and have experienced loss or hardship, the act of caring goes a long way.

Enrollment for the 2022-23 program year is expected to open in the coming weeks. Families should monitor @PHLFamilies on Twitter and the Office of Children and Families Facebook page for updates. You can also visit www.PHLpreK.org to learn more.