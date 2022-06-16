North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to work from home while experiencing mild symptoms. Cooper's office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. The...
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky transportation officials are advising motorists of lane closures on Interstate 75 and state highways during this coming week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry connecting the state with Missouri across the Mississippi River has resumed operating. Officials said ramp changes are...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Commemorating its 157th anniversary on June 19, the day known as “Juneteenth” marks one of the earliest moments of liberation of enslaved people in the U.S. While the day has been traditionally marked by prayer services and public memorials, flying the Juneteenth flag is also part of the holiday’s commemoration.
The party nominations for five statewide offices including secretary of state on the Republican side and governor on the Democratic ticket are on the ballot in Tuesday's primary runoff election in Alabama. The GOP nomination for a lone congressional seat also will be decided. Here is a look at the races:
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge on Friday rejected Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's request that he order Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to do a major rewrite of a nearly 300-page document that tells county election officials how to manage the 2022 elections. Yavapai County Superior Court...
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — Students attending Tennessee's public community colleges and applied technology colleges will not face a tuition or fee increase for the upcoming academic year, officials said. The Tennessee Board of Regents voted at a quarterly meeting Friday to keep tuition rates stable for the second time...
