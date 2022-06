Donna Jobe died June 15, 2022 at her home in Philomath, Oregon. She was born May 19, 1936, in Corvallis to Lelin (Buster) and Alice Anderson Haines. She moved with her family to Alsea in 1945, and attended Alsea Schools. She married Richard L. Sutter in 1953 and the couple lived in Corvallis while Richard attended Oregon State College. They lived two years in Coquille and two years in Sweet Home while Richard was teaching school. They returned to Corvallis, and then moved to Albany in 1963. Richard died in 1971.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO