Amazon Announces Prime Day Dates
Amazon has announced this year’s Prime Day dates.
This year’s big sale will take place on July 12 and 13.
The company is offering early deals starting June 21.
Amazon has announced this year’s Prime Day dates.
This year’s big sale will take place on July 12 and 13.
The company is offering early deals starting June 21.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 0