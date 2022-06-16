Coca-Cola, Jack Daniels Team Up To Sell Cocktail In A Can
Coca-Cola and the maker of Jack Daniels Whiskey are teaming up to sell a cocktail in a can.
The companies said the beverage will be available after a launch in Mexico later this year.
