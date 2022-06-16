Ravens Coach Dishes on Rookie Kyle Hamilton, Rest of Secondary

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t worried about QB Russell Wilson picking up the team’s offense. “When it first started,” Hackett said PFT, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO