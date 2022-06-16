ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Juneteenth this weekend in LA, OC and the IE

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxOAg_0gDJEGFj00

CBS proudly recognizes Juneteenth 00:30

Sunday is Juneteenth, the annual holiday celebrating June 19, 1865 - the day slaves in Texas finally got the news that they were free.

It would change the lives of African Americans forever and start a new tradition, called Jubilee day. Times have changed, but the Jubilee continues, now known as Juneteenth.

There are a number of activities and celebrations planned around SoCal to mark Juneteenth. Here's a look at a few of them:

June 17

Juneteenth 2nd Annual Celebration and Resource Fair: 12pm-4pm
Earvin "Magic" Johnson Park
12645 Wadsworth Ave.
Los Angeles

Join the Office of Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell for the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration & Resource Fair. This is a FREE event open to the entire community offering direct access to services including Covid-19 vaccines, housing protection, immigrant rights, and more. The event will also include live performances, fun activities for the whole family, music and good food.

June 18

Carson's Juneteenth Rhythm and Blues celebration: 11am-6pm
Mills Park
1340 E. Dimondale Drive
Carson

The event will feature live music from The Calloway Brothers – formerly of the band Midnight Star – Greg Rose and the Greg Rose Orchestra and more.

Juneteenth Festival: 11am- 6pm
Centennial Park
Edinger Ave. and Fairview St.
Santa Ana

Join us for an educating, empowering and entertaining day presented by the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Heritage Council.  The Juneteenth Festival is free and there will be musical guests, speakers, food and entertainment.


2nd Annual Summer Bash Honoring Juneteenth: 10am-4pm
Hollywood Park
1001 S. Stadium Drive
Inglewood

This event is free to the public, open to all ages, and offers special ticket discounts for the Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel and upcoming concerts at YouTube Theater.

Summer Bash will feature activities and activations from Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Legends, NFL, and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel. Based on attendance from last year's Summer Bash, Hollywood Park is expecting upwards of 20,000 attendees. Food trucks will be onsite for food and drink purchase.


NHS Taste of Compton, A Juneteenth Celebration: 11am-3pm
NHS Center for Sustainable Communities
1051 W. Rosecrans Ave.
Compton

NHS in partnership with a number of local sponsors, including the City of Compton, local nonprofits and small businesses will be hosting our first annual "Taste of Compton, A Juneteenth Celebration" event from 11:00am to 3:00pm. The event will celebrate Juneteenth, support small businesses, connect community members to local resources, and highlight community diversity and excellence through food, products, entertainment and services that enrich the City of Compton. Over 1,000 community members are expected to attend. This event will support homeownership and legacy-building programs for communities of color throughout the County.


Moreno Valley's First Juneteenth Celebration: 2pm-5pm
Civic Center Amphitheater
14075 Frederick Street
Moreno Valley

The community is invited to celebrate an afternoon full of entertainment, children's activities, food booths, retail vendors (jewelry, clothing, and art) and local artists.


LA County Parks & Recreation Hosts Juneteenth Celebrations

LA County Parks and Recreation invites you to our Juneteenth celebrations, on Saturday, June 18th, all across L.A. County. Attend a celebration at Earvin Magic Johnson Park in South L.A. Dalton Park in Azusa, El Cariso Park in Sylmar, and Jackie Robinson Park in Sun Village.

These are FREE events with no registration required. Food available onsite at cost by local businesses.

  • El Cariso Park - 13100 Hubbard St. Sylmar from 2 pm to 6 pm
  • Jackie Robinson Park - 8773 E Avenue R Sun Village from 10 am to 10 pm
  • Dalton Park - 18867 E. Armstead St. Azusa from 1 pm to 6 pm
  • Earvin Magic Johnson Park – 905 E. El Segundo Blvd., Los Angeles from 4 pm to 6 pm

June 19

City of Redlands Juneteenth Day of Celebration: 11am-8pm
Sylvan Park
601 N University St
Redlands

The City of Redlands will join with local community groups Stronger Together Now and Unity in the Community for a Juneteenth Day of Celebration.It begins with a parade at 9 a.m. followed by a flag ceremony, singing of the Black National Anthem, poetry reading and remarks from dignitaries. Beginning at 11 a.m. there will be a church service, led by Bishop Jackie Green of 2nd Baptist Church of Redlands.

A live music festival from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature acts including Tezz Yancy and Dr. K, Silk-E. Fyne Lakeside, featuring Captain Mark Wood & West Coast Slave, Domino, Kierandthelight, Aheard, Songstress, the Best of Both Worlds, DJ KT Westcoast vs DJ 24 Eastcoast.

Vendors, including a Food Court and Beer Garden, will be available throughout the park.

