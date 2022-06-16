ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

763-Pound Blue Marlin Wins $631,000 Purse in Mississippi Tournament

By Bob McNally
saltwatersportsman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crew of the “It Just Takes Time” wins the contest for the third year in a row with an impressive blue. Many other boats collected big checks, with 56 blue marlin, eight white marlin and three sailfish caught off Biloxi. It was June 11 in the...

www.saltwatersportsman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliastatelive.com

Are any of Mississippi’s resorts on the list of best Southern beach towns to live in?

The Southern United States is loved by many for its charm, hospitality, and mouthwatering foods. Every year, adorable Southern towns and beautiful beaches attract visitors from across the country. Southern beach towns aren’t only lovely vacation spots, but great places to call home. From the shores of the Carolinas to the idyllic white-sand beaches of Florida, there are many options to choose from.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mayor George Bass shares an update on the Long Beach Gateway Project

The heat is back in full force! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be between 100-108. There is a chance for some hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. The heat will get even worse by the middle of the week.
LONG BEACH, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Inaugural Miss Juneteenth Pageant in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first-ever Miss Juneteenth Pageant was held over the holiday weekend. Contestants not only got to showcase their talents but also developed confidence and learned more about Black history and culture. The program aims to create more opportunities for young girls. The program puts on...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Biloxi, MS
State
Alabama State
Biloxi, MS
Cars
WLOX

Harrison County debuts Rover Run Dog Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Harrison County debuted the Rover Run Dog Park in Gulfport. The new Rover Run Dog Park is located at the back side of the Harrison County Fairgrounds. Five acres of land make up the general population park, open to dogs 5 months and older. A small dog park is also open to pets 25 lbs. or less. A gazebo offers shade to pets and owners alike.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Miss Gulf Coast Katelyn Perry heads off to Miss Mississippi

Miss Gulf Coast, Katelyn Perry of Gulfport, is heading to Vicksburg to compete in the Miss Mississippi competition. The competition is scheduled for 8 p.m. June 25 at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Perry and 30 other women will be taking part in a week’s worth of events leading up to...
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Welcome to a future in hospitality

Daughter Mr. William Preston Christman and Ms. Wendy Joan deBen of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. With an internship at one of the city's most prominent hotels, Miss Marguerite Claire Christman bolsters her career goals for a post in the hospitality industry. She is the daughter of Mr. William Preston Christman...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Marlin#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Mobile#Vehicles#Purse#Viking#Omni
ourmshome.com

Fun Summer Activities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Temperatures are increasing, and summer is coming quickly, so you may be considering what activities may be fun to do on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The great thing about a lot of these activities is that they don’t cost anything. The Mississippi Gulf Coast has a variety of activities that involve water and cooling off this summer as well as many other activities that will keep you and the kids entertained!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wbrz.com

Missing Louisiana college student's body found after rafting accident in Idaho

EUNICE - The body of a missing LSU Eunice student was found Sunday after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho river last week. According to family members, 21-year-old Everett Jackson and his girlfriend missed their exit while tubing and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.
EUNICE, LA
modernfarmer.com

Women Are Charting New Paths on Changing Waters

It’s 11:50 am on a steamy day in Biloxi, Mississippi when we break for lunch at the Oyster South Symposium. I head to the bathroom before grabbing food. Next to me, Deborah “Oyster Mom” Keller washes her hands. “When there’s a line at the ladies’ room at these events, I’ll know we’ve arrived,” she quips.
BILOXI, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Bay voted second 'Best Coastal Small Town' in U.S.

USA Today on Friday announced the winners of its annual Best Coastal Small Town contest, and this year, the top two selections were on the Mississippi Gulf Coast — Bay St. Louis ranked number two, and Ocean Springs took first place. “The quaint seaside town of Bay St. Louis...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
WJTV 12

Famous actors from Mississippi

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Katelyn Perry eyes Miss Mississippi 2022 Pageant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Living the dream, one pageant at a time. Gulfport’s Katelyn Perry is getting ready to take a shot at the Miss Mississippi title next week in Vicksburg. “The goal is always go and do the best I can, but a few extra scholarship dollars and...
WLOX

The state's oldest golf course is about to be transformed into a subdivision

Today will be even hotter than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a heat advisory in effect until 7 PM this evening. Heat index values could be as high as 112°. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms today. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. But, those who do will get a brief reprieve from the sweltering heat. If you’re working outdoors today or spending long amounts of time outdoors today, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, so you don’t suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Tonight will be muggy and warm like it has been the past several nights. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with limited rainfall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again with a heat index up tp 112°. Saturday will be another hot day with dangerous heat index values, but we are seeing a higher chance for rain now on Saturday afternoon and evening. Still, everyone is not expected to see rain, but we will be watching for some showers and storms.
BILOXI, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Will Devin

When Will Devin realized he had a passion for cutting hair, he was inspired to open a business back home on the Gulf Coast. Devin had originally began cutting hair for those in his barrack while he served in the military, and, once he got out, he went to school to learn the trade. Today, Devin now owns The Bearded Owl barbershop in Gulfport, just a short drive away from his hometown of Long Beach. Devin says he enjoys running a business on the Gulf Coast and is proud to serve the community he calls home.
LONG BEACH, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes May 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its May 2022 transfer of $6,731,334.54 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. In total for Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33,791,004.73 to the Education Enhancement Fund. The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Fantastic ‘Off-the-Radar’ Louisiana Beaches and State Parks You Should Visit

We always hear about Holly Beach, Cypremort Point, and Toledo Bend but there is a handful of other great Louisiana beaches you may not have never heard of...until now. Summer is here, and with that comes planning family trips. If you're looking for something new and closer to home, take a look at some of these great Louisiana beaches you might not even know exist.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Sunkist Country Club hosts 12th annual Tom Wall Classic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite triple digit heat indexes, the Tom Wall Classic, a summer Mardi Gras tradition, teed off at Sunkist Country Club. Donnie Handler Jr took the ceremonial first swing for the 12th annual Tom Wall Classic at the Sunkist Country Club in Biloxi. For tournament players like...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy