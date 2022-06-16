ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Free music festival in downtown West Palm Beach

By Teresa
miamionthecheap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 15 musical artists will perform Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the second Chillout Music Fest, showcasing local acoustic musicians. Entertainment will continue on two stages from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Northwood Art & Music Warehouse in West Palm Beach. There also will be art, vendors and...

miamionthecheap.com

More
