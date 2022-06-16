ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Readers’ Choice—Best Movie Theater: Galaxy Theatres

By Las Vegas Weekly Staff
Las Vegas Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its comfortable reclining chairs, great food and drink menu and...

lasvegasweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

vegas24seven.com

2-for-1 Buffet Entrance on July 4, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships at JW Marriott and Rampart Casino

Independence Day Brings 2-for-1 Buffet Entrance, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships Officially Launch at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino This July. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Station Casinos will light up the skies around Vegas on the Fourth of July

Station Casinos' six suburban Las Vegas resorts will ignite Fireworks by Grucci at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The coordinated launch of each display at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station will be one of the largest displays in the Las Vegas Valley. The shows will have a synchronized playlist for guests to listen to, available the company's website.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Under 21

For a sugar rush, there’s a world of M&M’s in Las Vegas. You can enjoy an epic wall of candies, or you can try your hand at touch pool games. No matter your age, there’s sure to be something for you here. Wet’n’Wild, Shark Reef, and M&M’s World are all great fun for people of all ages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Palms Casino Resort Dining Newsbyte and Restaurant Listings

Home to an incredible line-up of award-winning chefs and impressive dining destinations, Palms is a culinary powerhouse in Las Vegas offering something to please every palate. From prime steaks and vintage wines to enticing dim sum, mouth-watering barbeque and famed noodle dishes, Palms is turning up the heat in the kitchens this month with a pop-up at Greene Street Test Kitchen, Lobster Night at A.Y.C.E. Buffet and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasblackimage.com

HISTORIC BLACK VEGAS | A Historical Mystery

I just returned from the ceremony at the Historic Westside Legacy Park. Twenty additional nominees were inducted into the park to honor their contributions to the progress of the Black community. Since my pieces are always on the serious side, I decided to relate a relatively humorous story and have you guess the person that this happened to. The answer lies among the twenty new honorees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Andiamo Steakhouse delivers a classic Las Vegas dining experience

As much as Las Vegas is evolving, there are plenty of visitors to our town that really miss the old days of Sin City. Heck, we’ve even got a Mob Museum downtown that details the city’s crime-ridden (but much glorified) past. And for a taste of what it must have felt like to be a bigwig back in the day, you really can’t do better than Andiamo Steakhouse at downtown’s The D casino, a true throwback in practically every way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Juneteenth celebrations continue across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people across the valley celebrated Juneteenth on Sunday. The now federal holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States. The Art House hookah lounge on Decatur and Sahara celebrated Juneteenth by promoting black-owned businesses. Grayce Egami owns her very own skincare company and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Four-alarm fire in downtown Las Vegas displaces 100

Community honors Detective Justin Terry at Welcome to Las Vegas sign as procession passes by. With flags waving and eyes filled with tears — the Vegas community coming together for this somber, symbolic moment. “My family, my wife, and I support the police, the fire department and whether it’s a tragic loss such as this by accident or in the full line of duty a cop is a cop and he deserves our respect,” said one local resident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

LA Sandwiches, Hawaiian Lemonade, and Five More Recent Openings

From the Las Vegas Strip to neighborhood strip malls, new restaurants, cafes, and bars are opening across the Las Vegas Valley. The following are just some of the restaurants that have recently opened. It will be updated periodically. Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry brings the charm of Chinatown’s Gäbi Coffee...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro makes its Las Vegas debut

From Cake Boss Buddy Valastro comes the newest Italian eatery in town, where you can get pizza, house-made “mozz,” paninis and salads, plus sweets as well. The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro is tucked down a passageway in The Linq Hotel (conveniently close to the parking entrance for patrons who want to nip in for breakfast or lunch).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) -With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
LAS VEGAS, NV

