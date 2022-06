It has been about a year since President Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth—which commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the United States—a federal holiday; and as June 19 approaches, it brings with it all manner of compelling things to watch, listen to, and do. Not sure where to start? From sprawling festivals to TV specials and live musical performances, here are seven thoughtful ways to ring in the holiday weekend across New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO