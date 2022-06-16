ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Steps up Heavy Crude Imports as Biden Blasts Profiteering

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. refiners last month imported the most heavy crude in nearly two years, customs data showed, as they cranked up motor fuel production and sought to replace sanctioned Russian oil. Higher heavy-crude imports are common in summer-driving months, but this year's increase comes as the Biden...

