The hospital in Plattsburgh has opened a new psychiatric unit that expands the facility’s space and offers state of the art security and care for patients. The new adult inpatient psychiatric unit is on the sixth floor of the University of Vermont Health Network’s Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital, or CVPH, Medical Center. The 19,000-square foot space is three times the size of the previous unit and features support and acute care services and private and therapy rooms. Security has been enhanced throughout the unit.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO