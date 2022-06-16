Naked Pickleball Is Now A Thing; Will It Ever Catch On In Washington?

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive as high wind will create reduced visibilities from blowing dust and light high profile vehicles could get blown over especially with direct cross winds areas like I-86 and I-84. Boating will be hazardous due to high waves from strong winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts over 57 mph. * WHERE...Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River, Lower Snake Plain and the Arco desert, including I-86, I-84, Pocatello, Burley, Blackfoot, Malta, Inkom, Downey, Craters of the Moon, INL, Mudlake, and American Falls. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Expect reduced visibilities for blowing dust as well.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO