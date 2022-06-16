During the Biden-Harris Administration, Nearly 253,000 Americans in 14 States and D.C. Have Gained Access to 12 Months of Postpartum Coverage Through Medicaid and CHIP Extensions

TOWSON, Md. (AP) -- The historic vote by employees of a Maryland Apple store to unionize — a first for the technology giant — is a significant step in a lengthy process that labor experts say is heavily stacked against workers in favor of their employers.Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin Saturday, joining a growing push across U.S. retail, service and tech industries to organize for greater workplace protections.It's not yet clear whether the recent wave of unionizations represent a broader shift in U.S. labor. But experts say the current shortage of workers for hourly...

TOWSON, MD ・ 48 MINUTES AGO