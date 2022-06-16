During the Biden-Harris Administration, Nearly 253,000 Americans in 14 States and D.C. Have Gained Access to 12 Months of Postpartum Coverage Through Medicaid and CHIP Extensions
Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that during the Biden-Harris Administration 253,000 parents have gained access to 12 months of postpartum coverage through Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) extensions. President Joe Biden and Vice President...www.cms.gov
