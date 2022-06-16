Occupant rescued from burning mobile home

A father and his young son were tragically killed in North Carolina after their golf cart was struck by a suspected impaired driver, authorities said.The Associated Press reported that on Monday night, the driver of a Honda Accord was travelling along the North Carolina State Highway near Statesville, located 40 miles north of Charlotte, and began crossing the median until he eventually veered into oncoming traffic, causing the fatal collision with the golf cart carrying six passengers, many of whom were related.Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, the driver of the golf cart, and his 5-year-old son, Bentley Marlowe, were declared dead...

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO