Immigration

Bill Melugin: Migrant Encounters At Southern Border Hit 239,416 In May, Highest Monthly Number In DHS History

Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Melugin, national correspondent for Fox News joined the Guy Benson Show to report on the last month’s record-breaking number of illegal border crossings as...

AOL Corp

Amid border surge, Biden admin plans to send migrants to cities deeper inside U.S., starting with L.A., say internal documents

The Department of Homeland Security plans to transport migrants awaiting immigration proceedings from U.S. cities along the southern border farther into the interior of the country, beginning with Los Angeles in the coming weeks, according to internal documents obtained by NBC News. The plan would alleviate overcrowding along the border,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Illegal Migrants#Border Crossings#Dhs
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden's immigrant pact will commit U.S. to receiving MORE migrants as he tries to combat crisis - but deal in jeopardy with Mexico and northern triangle countries skipping his summit

President Joe Biden will reveal his migration plan on Friday that involves the United States and Latin American countries pleding to take in more migrants as the crisis at the U.S. Southern border continues. Biden is presenting his plan as migration is a major political issue with Republicans - and...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Texas installs miles of concertina wire along border near Rio Grande

The Texas National Guard has begun utilizing concertina wire on the border of Mexico along the Rio Grande. The Texas Military Department announced this week that it will use concertina wire to deter trespassing over the U.S.-Mexico border near the Rio Grande. Concertina is a type of razor wire that unrolls in a helical shape to cover the most area possible. Trying to push through any type of razor wire without proper protection can cause severe lacerations.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
Fox News

Fox News

