Wanted Man Arrested After “Wild Chase” From Athens, TX To Wilmer, TX

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - West Division Fort Worth police were dispatched to a stranded driver near the intersection of Northwest Loop 820 and Cahoba Drive late Friday evening. A police officer was operating a patrol unit and parked behind the stranded vehicle to protect the vehicle and its occupant. Police said the officer had activated the emergency lights to warn oncoming traffic of the hazard and lane closure. While the officer was inside the patrol unit, a pickup truck hit the rear end of the vehicle. It was forced across four lanes of traffic, hit a concrete barrier and ended up facing oncoming traffic, police said.During the collision, a passing motorist's vehicle was struck but the driver was not injured, police said.Police said the driver of the pickup was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the accident. The driver was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in an unknown condition. The officer was transported to Texas Health Harris Hospital in an unknown condition.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO