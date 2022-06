The man wanted for slashing and choking a young woman in a Lower East Side subway station has been arrested on rape charges in Maryland, according to published reports. Queens resident Subhan Zaib, 26, is accused of an unprovoked, early morning attack on the 19-year-old victim on June 10 as she descended into the Delancey/Essex subway station. He allegedly approached the victim from behind before grappling her in a chokehold and slashing her about the neck.

QUEENS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO