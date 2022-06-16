ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham Outlook

Gresham hosts Play Ball day camp

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baLjl_0gDHCdQi00 Kids learn baseball/softball skills, have fun alongside Mayor Stovall and elected leaders

Gresham-area kids hit and caught the ball, ran the bases and had a whole bunch of fun out in the sun during the return of an annual event.

Play Ball Gresham was held from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jun 16, at Pat Pfeifer Park, 424 N.E. 172nd Ave. The free baseball and softball clinic is for kids age 5 to 15, and is geared toward those with little to no experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBjiU_0gDHCdQi00 The goal is to get kids active while learning new skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjsHF_0gDHCdQi00 "The best part of today is giving these beginners the inspiration to play the game," said Gerald Bolden, mentor coordinator for Friends of Baseball, which helps run the stations at Play Ball Gresham. "At this camp — and with baseball in general — we want the kids to get all those life lessons like how to deal with failure and keep your head up.

"We are creating world-class citizens," he added.

The nearly 100 children who registered received a Play Ball T-shirt, fun gear, ballpark lunch and rotated through the stations that not only taught the basics of the sport, but had them all running around with beaming smiles. They swung off a tee, fielded ground balls, competed in foot races, threw and caught with mitts, and ran the bases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xnqt8_0gDHCdQi00 The volunteers helped keep the energy high throughout the afternoon, including Mayor Travis Stovall who manned the mound with his blistering pitches. Councilors Janine Gladfelter, Sue Piazza and Mario Palmero, a former high school ace, also lended a hand — or mitt.

For Stovall, the outing was a way to connect with his youngest constituents and tune up his own skills.

"I can't wait to see the president," one of the youngest campers shouted out during a hitting station.

"The mayor, but close enough," Bolden gently corrected with a smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQ4hh_0gDHCdQi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22E6HI_0gDHCdQi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D00Lc_0gDHCdQi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07511Z_0gDHCdQi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWZn8_0gDHCdQi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVVLB_0gDHCdQi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgUKG_0gDHCdQi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9MWV_0gDHCdQi00

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

A sports bar of their own

On a recent Friday in Portland, Oregon, it looked for all the world like an actual sporting event was taking place. There were cheerleaders and news cameras; they even cut down a basketball net. But in fact, all of this was to celebrate the opening of a sports bar, and Jamie Orr was first in line. "It feels like a very monumental day," she said, "not just in Portland, but for women's sports."
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Beavers add Oregon high school star

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Gresham's Juneteenth celebration is for the youth

Local teens helm event to entertain, educate city on importance of Black holiday commemorating freeing of slavesFor the past month a group of talented teenagers all teamed up to put together East Multnomah County's Juneteenth celebration — including layout, sponsors, entertainment, facilities, parking, press, food, and everything in between. In Gresham, Juneteenth is youth-led. "We can be an example for the youth and teach them," said Anthony Bradley, who co-leads Beyond Black CDC and Play Grow Learn, two organizations that empower local youths. "We wanted to give them the opportunity of leadership today." "They had a significant say...
GRESHAM, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Family Trip From Hillsboro Leads To Bounty

Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Camp#Softball#Volunteers#Friends Of Baseball
The Portland Mercury

A city with no soul.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Thousands of people flock to Portland’s Pride parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday. Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Providence hospital preparing to open in South Hillsboro

The development is part of an ongoing rush by commercial developers in this fast-growing part of town.A new Providence Heath & Services hospital is set to open in South Hillsboro later this year. Construction on the 118,000-square-foot healthcare facility at Reed's Crossing has been ongoing and now the organization is preparing for opening by the end of the summer. The new location will offer primary and urgent care, with clinics opening on the week of Aug. 8. "Providence Health Center — Reed's Crossing will provide urgent care services while also focusing on integrated wellness and disease prevention," said...
HILLSBORO, OR
KTVL

Oregon mothers send kids' shoes to lawmakers, asking for gun reform

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several mothers in Washington County said they can't just stand by after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "And now that we are in our late 30’s and sending our kids to school, and these things are still happening. It’s just unbelievable," said Jocelyn Pascall, a mother.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Summer arrives in Portland this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Barlow grads receive Lions Club scholarships

Hanna Gibson, Trinity Bowman and Morgan MaCalevy each get $1,000 Kirk French award. Three Barlow High School graduates accepted $1,000 scholarships from Gresham Breakfast Lions Club on Thursday, June 16, at the M&M Restaurant & Lounge. Hanna Gibson, Trinity Bowman and Morgan MaCalevy were awarded the Kirk French scholarship that was named after the former Gresham City Council member and fellow club member. Each student plans to continue their education after high school. Gibson will attend the University of Oregon where she will study architectural design. Bowman will use her scholarship to attend Portland Community College in the fall to get her prerequisites before moving on to get her bachelor's degree in nursing. MaCalevy is planning to learn more about welding, a skill they learned to love at Barlow High School, at the Union UA Local 290. Recipients of the scholarship can use the funds for any aspect of their secondary education, not just tuition. French was known for his volunteering including helping at the Arts Festival, building playgrounds in Rockwood and playing baseball with youths in the summer. French died in 2021. He served on the council from 2013-18. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
iheart.com

Summer Free For All Returns To Portland Parks

The long-anticipated Summer Free For All (SFFA) events will be back this year, revitalized, revamped, and with an amazing series of events by Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R), the founder of SFFA. The 2022 program will begin with Free Lunch + Play on Tuesday, June 21 at 15 parks in the Portland Public School district area and on Monday, June 27, 2022, for other school district sites. This will be followed by dozens of amazing outdoor citywide events all summer long.
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

American Empress arrives in Camas-Washougal

“Camas, Wash.” has been emblazoned on the stern of the American Empress paddlewheeler since 2014, but 2022 was the first time the Empress, the largest riverboat west of the Mississippi River, has attached itself to the Camas-Washougal dock originally slated to be the riverboat’s home port. On Wednesday,...
Gresham Outlook

Books Around the Corner adds spooky sleepover experience

Gresham's one-stop shop for horror inspired reading now includes overnight amenities Ever dreamed of spending the night in a bookshop? With Books Around the Corner's new Spooky Sleepover Experience, now you can. Guests can browse the extensive selection of horror- and crime-themed books along with other spooky-inspired activities. The idea to create this overnight experience came from a comment that owner Stephanie Csaszar overheard from her customers. "I've had customers say they dreamed of being locked in a bookshop, and I also saw Blockbuster do a special sleepover experience," Csaszar said. "It looked like it would be...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Thank goodness its Thursday in downtown Gresham

Historic Business Association celebrates return of summer series with classic cars, music, family funAn annual summer event that transforms downtown Gresham into the hangout spot made its return for the 2022 season with classic cars, live music, magic, cupcake decorating and more. The Downtown Gresham Third Thursday, helmed by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association and downtown merchants, kicked things off Thursday evening, June 16. Some of the activities included a character meet-and-greet at U.S. World Class Taekwondo; dessert decorating at Sugar Cubed Cakes; musical performers at many of the intersections along Main Avenue; deals and specials from restaurants; and vintage vehicles displayed courtesy the Gresham Center for the Arts Foundation. The family-friendly event usually runs from 5-8 p.m. It will be back Thursday, July 21, and Thursday, Aug. 18. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
248
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy