Gresham hosts Play Ball day camp

Kids learn baseball/softball skills, have fun alongside Mayor Stovall and elected leaders

Gresham-area kids hit and caught the ball, ran the bases and had a whole bunch of fun out in the sun during the return of an annual event.

Play Ball Gresham was held from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jun 16, at Pat Pfeifer Park, 424 N.E. 172nd Ave. The free baseball and softball clinic is for kids age 5 to 15, and is geared toward those with little to no experience.

The goal is to get kids active while learning new skills.

"The best part of today is giving these beginners the inspiration to play the game," said Gerald Bolden, mentor coordinator for Friends of Baseball, which helps run the stations at Play Ball Gresham. "At this camp — and with baseball in general — we want the kids to get all those life lessons like how to deal with failure and keep your head up.

"We are creating world-class citizens," he added.

The nearly 100 children who registered received a Play Ball T-shirt, fun gear, ballpark lunch and rotated through the stations that not only taught the basics of the sport, but had them all running around with beaming smiles. They swung off a tee, fielded ground balls, competed in foot races, threw and caught with mitts, and ran the bases.

The volunteers helped keep the energy high throughout the afternoon, including Mayor Travis Stovall who manned the mound with his blistering pitches. Councilors Janine Gladfelter, Sue Piazza and Mario Palmero, a former high school ace, also lended a hand — or mitt.

For Stovall, the outing was a way to connect with his youngest constituents and tune up his own skills.

"I can't wait to see the president," one of the youngest campers shouted out during a hitting station.

"The mayor, but close enough," Bolden gently corrected with a smile.

{loadposition sub-article-02}