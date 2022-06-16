ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNCP basketball hosts team camp

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 5 days ago
Area high school basketball teams participated in UNC Pembroke's team camp Thursday in Pembroke. The day concluded with a tournament of two-minute games. Pictured, Lumberton's Cobe Oxendine (5) goes up for a shot against Purnell Swett's Matthew McNeill (21). Lumberton defeated Purnell Swett and later defeated Cary to win the tournament.

Area high school basketball teams participated in UNC Pembroke’s team camp Thursday in Pembroke. The day concluded with a tournament of two-minute games. Pictured, Lumberton’s Cobe Oxendine (5) goes up for a shot against Purnell Swett’s Matthew McNeill (21). Lumberton defeated Purnell Swett and later defeated Cary to win the tournament.

Area high school basketball teams participated in UNC Pembroke’s team camp Thursday in Pembroke. The day concluded with a tournament of two-minute games. Pictured, St. Pauls’ Lukus Osborne takes a shot against Fairmont.

