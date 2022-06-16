Lane restriction on Route 315 for paving

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

JENKINS TWP. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised motorists of a lane restriction on state Route 315 for paving work.

The lane restriction will be in place from 7 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday between 84 Lumber and Old Boston Road.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties is also available at www.penndot.gov/District4.

— Staff Report