Lane restriction on Route 315 for paving
JENKINS TWP. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised motorists of a lane restriction on state Route 315 for paving work.
The lane restriction will be in place from 7 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday between 84 Lumber and Old Boston Road.
— Staff Report
