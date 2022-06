(WDHN) — For what has been a barrier for teachers could soon become a blessing. The Alabama Department of Education could lower the passing score for the PRAXIS exam. “I’m not opposed to that to get more teachers into the classroom because sometimes you can have someone who is highly intelligent but sometimes they may not be a good teacher because they can’t connect with students,” said Becky Birdsong, the Geneva County Schools superintendent.

