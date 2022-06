June 20, 1897: Exactly 125 years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news items, all with datelines from Johnson City and dates from June 19. Readers learned “The First Presbyterian church will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Westminster assembly that adopted the Westminster confession of faith and catechism. This anniversary is to be observed on July 2, 3 and 4. There will be addresses by Rev. W. O. Cochran and Col. C. R. Vance, both of Bristol, and also by Rev. J. A. Wallace, D. D., and other men of note.”

